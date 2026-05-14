The Fiamengo File

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Lake's avatar
Lake
6d

She is married and has bikini pictures on her public Instagram where random men tell her she's hot. https://www.instagram.com/p/CxGhbwVtD4t/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

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13 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Crimson's avatar
Crimson
7dEdited

We are also all expected to forbid the thought that her looks helped her broadcasting career from even crossing our minds.

That would be a misogynist attack.

Surely she was chosen for this assignment strictly for her encyclopedic knowledge of minor hockey.

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