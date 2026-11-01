The Fiamengo File

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John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
20h

There seems to be a long pattern of women deliberately destroying men.

Maybe I am sensitive to this because my life has been destroyed by women, deliberately and consciously.

This is a reality no one wants to face in our culture, which is plagued by female privilege.

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8 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Grant A. Brown's avatar
Grant A. Brown
20h

Kristin Knouse is certifiably psychotic. My guess is that Sabatini began to get an inkling of this in 2019, which is why he started to back off of the relationship.

Any minute now, the media are going to flood the zone with articles denouncing "toxic femininity."

Right? RIGHT?

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2 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
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