Renowned scientist David Sabatini (left) will now try to rebuild his life and career. It’s not clear if his false accuser, MIT biologist Kristin Knouse (right), will ever have to answer for her campaign of lies against him. But the six million dollars plus interest she has been ordered to pay could be a start.

For the past five years, vocal members of the American scientific community, led by a bitter MIT Professor of Biology, Kristin Knouse, have been determined to prevent one of the world’s top molecular biologists from doing his cancer-related cell research.

The situation got so bad for David Sabatini that he thought he might never work in America again.

Even now, after Knouse’s statements and actions have been found defamatory and tortious by a Massachusetts jury, and she has been ordered to pay Sabatini damages in the amount of six million dollars plus interest, some supporters continue insisting on her victimhood.

Her lawyer trotted out the usual sob-story about how “it is still hard for women to be believed and even harder to hold powerful men to account.”

The case, like other crusades against high-achieving men, highlights feminism’s anti-male and anti-civilizational malignancy, according to which a woman’s cry of distress, no matter how flimsy and contrived, matters more than a brilliant man’s lifetime of public benefaction.

Fatal Attraction

Kristin Knouse was 29 years old and about to run her own lab at the Whitehead Institute when she began her affair with Sabatini. Two years later, she decided to destroy him.

It is almost impossible to exaggerate the enormity of Kristin Knouse’s misconduct, which may never be fully known and almost certainly never properly punished.

Knouse made repeated allegations of sexual coercion against Sabatini, with whom she had carried on an affair from April of 2018 to late 2019.

At the beginning of the relationship, she was 29 years old, an ambitious and sexually liberal postdoctoral fellow at the Whitehead Institute of Biomedical Research, where Sabatini ran a major research laboratory. They agreed not to tell anyone about the affair, which Knouse said they should keep casual and non-exclusive. Over time, however, she began to want a greater commitment.

By early 2020, she was beginning to feel herself badly treated as Sabatini pulled away. “I get anxious when I don’t hear back from you,” she texted, “and then I see you post stuff on Twitter and it provides an admittedly small and silly but still another bit of evidence to this growing feeling that you don’t care about me in the way that I care about you.”

Sabatini, who had already made it clear that he did not share her desire for a committed relationship, responded that she was “being crazy” and asked her to “Please stop.” But she continued in a plaintive, accusatory manner:

“It hurt to be called crazy for trying to care and express how I feel. I care about you a lot and always want to do whatever I can to help. But clearly in practice it was harder than I anticipated to be invested in that while also respecting your need for space and exploration and I’m sorry to both of us for all of the anxiety that came forward. . . . (Sabatini lawsuit, p. 18).

By April of 2020, Knouse was still hopeful enough about the possibility of reigniting Sabatini’s romantic interest to invite him to her family’s beach house on Cape Cod. He refused the invitation.

Six months later, perhaps having accepted that Sabatini was not coming back to her, Knouse determined on a nearly fail-safe plan of punishment. She reported sexual harassment to Ruth Lehmann, the new (feminist) director of the Whitehead Institute. She also began to seed the claims of sexual violence that would grow to encircle Sabatini.

Lehmann, for her part, put the official wheels in motion. Following up on a diversity survey that allegedly revealed dissatisfaction amongst anonymous members of Sabatini’s lab, she hired the law firm Hinckley, Allen & Snyder (known as Hinckley Allen) in March of 2021 to investigate the lab culture. Sabatini is now certain that the sole purpose of the investigation was to prepare his ousting, which Knouse and Lehmann were plotting together.

Hinckley Allen released its report in August of 2021, finding that Sabatini had created a “sexualized” lab environment, caused “fear of retaliation and discouraged outside reporting of complaints,” and “failed to properly address the sexually harassing comments and actions of a visiting postdoc.” The report also alleged that Sabatini had “leveraged his status to facilitate a secret sexual relationship” with Knouse (pp. 6-7 of Sabatini vs. Knouse).

All of the claims about the lab culture have been vigorously disputed by Sabatini and by many former lab members (Sabatini complaint, pp. 25-39).

Hinckley Allen’s report did not determine whether or not the relationship between Knouse and Sabatini had been non-consensual. But Knouse’s rape allegations were already swirling through the scientific community: she repeatedly claimed, both in person and through her lawyers (to friends, students, investigators, administrators, MIT faculty members, Whitehead researchers, and potential employers of her ex-lover) that Sabatini had sexually “assaulted” her, was a “rapist,” and was a “dangerous predator” in the mold of Harvey Weinstein who “groomed” junior women in his lab (p. 10).

Court filings indicate an enormous volume of such defamatory statements. These include a message from Knouse to her graduate students, on March 6, 2021, that she was “busy going out of my way to find lawyers so I can make sure my rapist doesn’t try to sabotage my career.” A few months later, on May 24, 2021, she wrote to the Whitehead Institute complaining that keeping Sabatini on staff sent a message to “go harass and assault any and all subordinates” (p. 10).

Though Hinckley Allen did not confirm Knouse’s accusations of rape, the August report was devastating for Sabatini in targeting the illicit “secret sexual relationship” with Knouse.

In short order, Sabatini not only lost his professorship and Institute positions, but was pushed out of every other scientific organization, granting agency, biotech startup, and professional society with which he had been involved. In the course of a few days in August of 2021, his entire professional life collapsed. His lab was dismantled. The millions of dollars he had brought into the Whitehead Institute went to other researchers. The many research projects he had been conducting were halted and destroyed.

Opportunities to publish scientific articles, secure other lab funding, or develop research partnerships were cut off. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services barred him from receiving National Institute of Health grants. The Whitehead Institute informed scientific journals that Sabatini’s name on forthcoming articles could no longer be associated with the Institute. His graduate students were prohibited for a time from contacting him and were warned against speaking publicly about the case.

(Side note: If it hadn’t been for billionaire Bill Ackman and an anonymous donor, who funded Sabatini in 2023 to restart his lab, he may not have been able to remain in the United States at all. Later in that year, he was hired by the Czech Academy of Sciences, which wasn’t bothered by the reports of his behavior.)

The story might have ended in 2021 with dismissal and humiliation. In time, Sabatini’s name might (or might not) have faded from public view and he might have begun to re-establish himself. But Knouse, now working in the Department of Biology at MIT and at the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, was not willing to let her vendetta rest.

She continued to tell the world, whenever she could, about Sabatini the rapist, especially whenever it seemed that Sabatini might have any sort of employment opportunity. A huge cache of emails and text messages, ultimately presented by Sabatini’s legal team at trial, showed how she organized what she referred to as her “squad,” a large group of friends and associates who pursued complaints and protests, wrote letters and posted updates as part of a years-long public and “whisper” campaign to smear Sabatini as a threat to women.

It was not enough to have savaged her ex-lover’s reputation and brought his career to a temporary halt. She wanted to make sure he was damaged for life.

The New York University Debacle

Hundreds of students and faculty at New York University gathered in 2022 to protest the hiring of a man they said was a “noted sexual predator” who posed a threat to “the safety of the worldwide scientific enterprise.”

Knouse’s persecution of Sabatini, and the willingness of hundreds of supporters and strangers to help, is a textbook example of MeToo retribution. It operated perfectly at New York University.

In April of 2022, rumors began to circulate that the Grossman School of Medicine, NYU’s medical school, was in talks to hire Sabatini. The Vice-Dean of Science there, who admired his work, had fostered the plan.

Almost immediately, hundreds of students, alumni, and professors went into action. They organized online, signed denunciatory open letters, and threatened to boycott the Grossman School and its related medical centers if the appointment went ahead. They spread urgent demands for the Grossman to “protect its students” from a known “abuser.” One such open letter, signed by over 400 students, professors, researchers, and community members, called Sabatini a “noted sexual predator” and vowed to refuse any association with the Grossman if he were hired.

The letter read, in part, “Anything short of a forceful rejection [of Sabatini’s hiring] is to be complicit—complicit in upholding the same power structures that harm our most vulnerable, in maintaining inequity, in perpetuating rape culture. We will not tolerate abusers in our midst under any circumstance.”

On a Wednesday in late April, agitators lined the streets outside the school, chanting and holding signs with messages such as “Protect Trainees,” “WTF NYU,” “Stop Protecting Harassers” and “Is This Your Definition of Inclusion?”

Someone with a bullhorn led the protesters in a chant: “What do we want?” “SAFETY!” “When do we want it?” “NOW!”

Of course, it had never been established that Sabatini was a threat to anyone’s safety, and he had certainly not been “protected” for his violation of MIT’s sexual relationship prohibition. On the contrary, he had been cut off without a warning or a second chance. But the leitmotif of safety, as if Sabatini had a record of violent assault, was repeatedly evoked both by Sabatini’s accusers and even by those who had hoped to hire him.

“To hire David Sabatini as a faculty member is to put his work above the safety of the women in NYU’s community,” warned the afore-mentioned open letter. Another letter, with 730 signatures, declared that “the decision to potentially hire Dr. Sabatini threatens the legitimacy and safety of the worldwide scientific enterprise.” Administrators at the Grossman School issued a statement assuring the fearful that “We would never make a hiring decision that would place any of our students, faculty or staff at risk.”

Inside Higher Ed, recounting the protest, fueled the fire of anti-Sabatini hysteria by noting in its opening paragraph that Sabatini had been “pushed out of three other jobs—including a professorship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology—over sexual misconduct concerns.” The confusing references to “three other jobs” and “sexual misconduct” created a picture of a sexual deviant who had gone from job to job, groping and mauling as he went. In fact, Sabatini’s “three” lost jobs—MIT professor, Whitehead Institute member, and Principal Investigator for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute—were of course all part of the one prestigious position (p. 2).

Inside Higher Ed also quoted extensively from Knouse’s lawsuit against Sabatini (since dismissed by the civil court jury and conclusively disproved by her own words in text and email evidence) in which she alleged that he had “groomed” her when she was his student, had sex with her despite her resistance in a conference hotel room, “trapped” her into conceding to subsequent demands for sex, and forbade her from mentioning the incidents to anyone.

Influenced by such gruesome allegations, it is perhaps not surprising that protestors were unconcerned with Sabatini’s contributions to cancer research.

A professor of medicine at the Grossman, Deborah DeLair, barely acknowledged Sabatini’s stature when she stressed that “The rules should apply to everyone regardless if you’re a well-known researcher.”

Megan Kirchgesser, a postdoctoral fellow, suggested that Sabatini was entirely replaceable, expressing her frustration over a missed opportunity to increase diversity. She was “disappointed the school would consider hiring a person facing accusations of sexual harassment when the role could have been offered to someone from an underrepresented background in science.” Why have a white male face at the school when a brown female one could have been found?

A postdoctoral student, Madeline Sutherland, when asked where a scientist like Sabatini should be allowed to do his important work, said simply “Uhhh, Prison?”

Dare We Save the Great White Males?

I’ve argued in The Goddess That Failed that many feminists seem not to fully appreciate—or not to appreciate at all—the significance of male achievements in history or the importance of allowing and encouraging brilliant men to do their civilization-enhancing work.

In his still-relevant 2001 essay, “How Civilizations Fall,” political theorist Kenneth Minogue quoted a feminist claim that “There’s no such thing as a great mind.” Contempt for the achievements of men is a core feature of our current ruling ideology.

Sabatini was not just any mid-career molecular biologist felled by fabricated complaints. He was making potentially irreplaceable contributions to his field.

Already as a doctoral student, Sabatini had discovered a significant protein pathway (the mTOR) that controls cell growth. In subsequent years, his lab research mapped out the networks that govern tumor development and cell aging; in particular, he proved that the mTOR pathway was the central mechanism that cancer cells utilize to grow in ways that normal cells do not. Such researched highlighted how cells become cancerous, paving the way for discoveries to slow or halt cancer growth.

In 2020, just over a year before he became a non-person in American science, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded him the Sjöberg Prize (worth one million dollars) for his “insightful and important discoveries.” The Notice of Award commended his lab for opening “avenues for identifying disease vulnerabilities and treatment targets for diverse conditions—notably including key metabolic vulnerabilities in pancreatic and ovarian cancer cells and neurodevelopmental defects.”

Before a scorned woman tore his life apart, David Sabatini focused on groundbreaking cancer research.

The then-director of the Whitehead Institute, David Page, was quoted in praise of Sabatini: “David Sabatini’s discoveries have helped transform cellular physiology and they have profound implications for our understanding of cancer’s development—as well as for uncovering the processes underlying neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and aging.”

Sabatini also won the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Biology and Biomedicine, and Columbia University’s Louisa Gross Horwitz Prize, another extraordinary accolade that has regularly been given to recipients who go on to win the Nobel Prize. He trained and mentored dozens of top-quality students and postdoctoral fellows. Many former members of his lab (pp. 59-62) wrote glowingly about the atmosphere of rigor and competitive excellence that he fostered.

Compare that record to the ludicrous allegations of the Hinckley Allen report: “While we have not found any evidence that Sabatini discriminates against or fails to support females in his lab, we find that Sabatini’s propensity to praise or gravitate toward those in the lab that mirror his desired personality traits, scientific success, or view of ‘science above all else,’ creates additional obstacles for female lab members.”

The very qualities that made Sabatini and his lab so formidably productive and groundbreaking were held against him.

**

Now, after five horrible years, Sabatini has been partially vindicated: a jury of seven women and six men agreed with him, based on hundreds of pages of text evidence, that Knouse’s claims of coercion and assault were a malicious fabrication designed to get him, in Knouse’s own words, “fired and also publicly outed so that he can’t get a job anywhere” (p. 12).

While the judgement does not undo the earlier report that justified Sabatini’s firing, it goes a long way toward eviscerating the integrity of his primary accuser and discrediting the entire anti-Sabatini narrative.

Will the scientific community now reconsider? So far, willingness to back away from feminist rectitude is not widely evident.

Commenters on the Left-Wing Male Advocates Reddit zeroed in on the magnitude of the injustice:

“He spent the last four years fighting court cases instead of cancer. Humanity is poorer for his bitter accuser’s lies and calumny.”

“The payout is so little compared to what he lost. What we all lost.”

“I’m waiting to find out how it’s still his fault, or how the system failed her.”

Bingo.

Already some analysts are minimizing Sabatini’s civil triumph by bracketing off its findings from the larger matter of his alleged general misconduct. The Chronicle of Higher Education talked up the “messy realities of interpersonal relationships in academic-lab settings, where mentorship, ambition, and extended proximity in stressful environments can lead to circumstances both compromising and catastrophic,” and quoted a lawyer’s opinion that Sabatini cannot be declared “innocent on the basis of the lawsuit,” given that the lawsuit had a narrower scope than the Hinckley Allen investigation.

Meanwhile, conversations on the Ask Academia Reddit show the ease with which ideologues shrug off Knouse’s lies. Many, many commentators emphasize that because Sabatini had “power” over Knouse, their sexual relationship could never have been truly consensual. “In this specific setting,” wrote one in defense of Knouse, “the PI [principal investigator] has so much power over the postdoc’s career that any relationship is inherently coercive.” For this observer, as for many others, it was rape after all.

This is convenient nonsense. Yes, Sabatini had power as a star researcher; but power operated at least equally (if not much more, as the outcome showed) in the other direction, with Knouse benefiting from the connection with Sabatini and using the relationship as leverage. At one point, Knouse wrote to a friend that Sabatini was about to be “Weinstein’ed out of his job” (p. 2), showing her keen awareness of how self-proclaimed victims can easily destroy a once-powerful man.

Others have taken the position that both parties were in the wrong: “Knouse may have gone too far in terms of defamation and crossed some legal lines,” wrote one, “But Sabatini does not deny the sexual relationship, the power differential is obvious to any academic, and he has a reputation beyond her complaints for inappropriate behavior.”

This is likely to become the approved response, the safe evasion: Knouse exaggerated in her zeal against her abuser (and that’s not good because it hurts other accusers!), but there was certainly truth to her claims, and he was rumored to have harassed other women. How natural it has become to believe ill of men when women speak against them. The loss to Sabatini personally and to cancer research simply does not register with these people.

As for Knouse, she is appealing the jury’s decision and will likely continue to posture as an innocent whistle-blower, buoyed by the anti-male current that supported her all along. Her position and (lackluster) professional reputation seem secure, and many ideologues in academia and the media will now re-double their efforts to defend her.

Fortunately, not all will be convinced. Some will see that Kristin Knouse is a thoroughly vicious, dangerous, unprincipled woman who took pleasure in destroying a man she once claimed to love. Men, take note—and cut a wide path.