The Fiamengo File

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Trish Randall's avatar
Trish Randall
6d

Wow. This is a tremendous piece - so much history and understanding packed into a compact format.

I was aware of some of the feminists' history of mental problems, but reading this, it seems to have been a prerequisite for a feminist career. If feminism can't be pushed out of our society by showing it was the work of crazy people, we should have plenty of evidence that the fruit of feminism, women whose "careers' (mostly office drudgery) keep them away from their kids for many hours a day, who've been "liberated" from a lifelong loyal bond with a loving man, are living lives of misery, and creating misery for the kids and men in their lives.

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Anne Claffey's avatar
Anne Claffey
6d

In my case, feminism and mental illness constitute a real chicken and egg situation. I can't figure out whether feminism drove me crazy or my mental illness grew out of my involvement with the "women's movement". Feminists tended to be truly awful women. They made the worst bosses. I know few people of either sex who wouldn't prefer to work for a man rather than a woman. Certainly, when it came to cutting mothers some slack, feminist bosses were less tolerant of mothers taking time out because of child minding issues. Worst of all, when it became obvious that my anger and rage were coming from a very dark place, the feminists who had cheered me on quickly threw me under the bus, in modern parlance. They don't forgive either, unlike the Christians whom most of them despise. It took a long time for the scales to fall from my eyes and to recognise the nonsense I had supported for far too long. The sooner the better people wake up two the fact that we are all, men and women, part of one species and we work better together rather than at constant loggerheads with the opposite sex.

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