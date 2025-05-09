The Fiamengo File

James Mills
6d

"Feminist pundit and academic Wednesday Martin, a self-described 'social researcher' (PhD in comparative literature) has defended women’s need for sexual variety, claiming that women have a harder time than men with monogamy, which she described as 'a tighter shoe' for them. She reports that most women’s desire for their mates drops dramatically between years one and three of a relationship, creating unique female hardships. 'We have to deal with the fact that women like variety and novelty and adventure...'"

This strikes me as possibly an instance of the Nietzschean impulse to create a philosophy that mirrors one's own idiosyncrasies (and flaws).

No, I don't believe that women have a greater desire for "variety and novelty and adventure" than men. Every piece of relevant social science data seems to say the opposite.

I'm disturbed at how easily people confuse what THEY want or what might be good for them with what is best for society. You can desire polyamory and still recognize that monogamous relationships are a solid basis for society (and polyamorous ones are not... where are the historical precedents?). It's truly discouraging how few people are able to hold competing ideas at different levels in their minds at once.

Everyone needs shame. Everyone needs expectations. Everyone needs duty. Without those elements you're on a long path to misery, and you probably won't even discern your destination until it's far too late. Especially (keeping in mind the biological timelines involved) if you're a woman.

8 replies
PGH
6d

Cat and Nat and their ilk won’t have to worry much longer. Their attitudes toward boys and men have contributed to a world where male interest in and sexual desire for women is falling to an all-time low. If things continue along this path, MGTOW followers will just be known as “normal guys.”

29 replies
