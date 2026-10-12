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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Oct 12

Female privilege is when she can have an 8 hour orgy and afterwards say she was raped.

Female privilege is when she can be the biggest whore and claim to be pure as the driven snow victim and people believe her.

Female privilege is when #beleiveallwomen can change the minds of men so they turn on each other.

And women wonder why men are avoiding them like the plague.

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Gord4Truth's avatar
Gord4Truth
Oct 12

This needed to be said by a woman to have credibility in these times.

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