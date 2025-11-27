The Fiamengo File

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bettina Arndt's avatar
Bettina Arndt
1d

Thanks for documenting this long and tragic history, Janice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sanjay Srivatsa's avatar
Sanjay Srivatsa
1d

I believe that Janice’s article should be read by everyone who cares about the integrity of the family and the betterment of our children. Tour de force… many thanks for saying forthrightly what should be done and having the courage to speak up . Kudos 👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
121 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Janice Fiamengo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture