David Shackleton
2d

Excellent analysis, Janice. I used to say that men were guilty until proven innocent: this case proves that men cannot be proven innocent. If accused, they remain guilty no matter what happens. Guilt and innocence have become totally detached from reality, and exist in the intersubjective realm of feeling and collective belief, informed almost entirely by sexual identity factors and insulated from evidence. It is hard to see how our culture could be in worse shape with regard to sex and gender.

35 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Grant A. Brown
2d

1. "Believe women" is the prejudice of a simpleton.

2. I'm old enough to remember when the progressive mantra was: "What goes on in the bedroom between consenting adults is nobody else's [damn] business - least of all their employer's." Now that we know it was consensual, the NHL and the woke Mrs. Grundys should STFU.

3. Logic dictates that all those people who condemned the hockey players' behaviour on that night, "even if it wasn't criminal," should be approximately five times as disgusted and morally outraged by the conduct of E.M. now that there is no excuse not to know what really happened. Yet I have not seen a single note of rebuke for her sexual mores.

4. Patrick Kane, Jake Virtanen, the two University of Ottawa players, and now these five hockey players makes something of a pattern and a track record. Yet I'll give odds that the next time an accusation of sexual impropriety is leveled, there will still be an automatic rush to judgment. "The difference between humans and rats is that rats learn from their experience." (B.F. Skinner)

307 more comments...

