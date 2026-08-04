The Fiamengo File

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
6d

AMEN! Sadly...I fear you will NOT be thanked by many women or cuccolded men for speaking the truth to clearly!

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6 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Steve (recovering lawyer)'s avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)
6d

Feminism's vital positions:

Men are horrible.

Women are superior to men.

Abortion is a sacred right to be exercised in every circumstance.

Homosexuality and lesbianism are normative.

I think that about covers it. Everything else is merely a corollary to these three.

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