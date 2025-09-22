The Fiamengo File

Concerned Male
Sep 22

It's like feminists want to legalize false accusations as a non negotiable weapon.

The WHOLE point of a false accusation is to totally DESTROY a man's life and society allows it to happen because men do not matter in western society

Robert Franklin
Sep 22

One of the bedrock principles of due process is that the law in question must be clearly worded enough to inform even a person of below-average intelligence about what behavior it prohibits. What feminists are arguing for is a "definition" of consent that does not and in fact cannot meet that standard because the woman need give no information about her lack of consent and, even if she appears to avidly consent can change her mind long after the fact. Traditionally, the law has existed in part to inform the public of the behavior it demands so that they can comport themselves accordingly. Feminism cares naught for educating the public, but only for punishing men, arbitrarily if necessary.

