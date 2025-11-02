The Fiamengo File

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Humdinger's Cat's avatar
Humdinger's Cat
5d

Excellent article. And I've watched your video with Hannah Spier.

These feminists write about men in more hateful ways than the Nazi's talked about Jews. They are vile and inhuman. But I can't hold back on the men in these institutions that let it happen and didn't end these programs after a month. 'Women's Studies' should have been strangled at birth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Jin's avatar
Jin
5d

It's really insane we have women even using terms like "emotional labor". I wonder if they even realise how it makes them look when they use these kind of terms..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
209 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Janice Fiamengo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture