The Fiamengo File

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Thorp's avatar
David Thorp
4dEdited

I'm sympathetic overall with your position, but I'm not sure the research referenced by William Collins in The Illustrated Empathy Gap is correctly summarised as, "within the home, female perpetrators are responsible for the majority of stabbings" (or "within the home females are the majority perpetrators of stabbings").

This is not the same as Brown et al (who Collins references) saying, “with males being more likely to use knives against strangers and in community settings, while females were more likely to use knifes against family members and partners in domestic settings”.

I think this is saying, "If a female uses a knife against someone, it's more likely to happen at home than against strangers and in community settings", not, "females were more likely than males to use knives against family members and partners in domestic settings" (or, "within the home, female perpetrators are responsible for the majority of stabbings").

I checked some of the source papers referenced by Brown and they are quite unclear but don't seem to support how Collins has interpreted it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
5d

Adolescence is a film built specifically for spreading propaganda and creating fear. Disgusting. Fear is the fuel for hatred and that is what they want.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
297 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Janice Fiamengo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture