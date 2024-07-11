Few people have heard of Gender Empathy Gap Day, a day inaugurated in Germany in 2018 to raise awareness about our societies’ remarkable indifference to the suffering of men and boys. Not surprisingly, it has no official status in any country.

Most people, if asked, will insist that it is women and girls who suffer. We expect men and boys to apologize for their advantages and educate themselves about issues affecting women and girls. Animus against men is socially acceptable, even approved. “I bathe in male tears” is a popular feminist slogan, and university professors write mainstream opinion pieces with unironic titles like “Why Can’t We Hate Men?”

The Gender Empathy Gap Day doesn’t advocate a contest over which sex has it worse. It does advocate recognition of our collective inability or unwillingness to see the full humanity of men.

Academic researchers Alice Eagly and Antonio Mladinic have compiled data showing that both females and males tend to have more positive associations with women than with men. Researchers have also confirmed a much higher in-group bias amongst women, meaning that women feel more empathy towards other women than towards men, while men also feel more empathy for women.

Whether it’s homelessness (61% male), homicide (78% male victims), suicide (79% male), workplace fatalities (93% male), prison incarceration (93% male), or a host of other issues, men and boys do suffer. Yet according to the research of Dr. Tania Reynolds, we tend to associate agency with maleness and the capacity for victimhood with femaleness, seeing men and boys as active doers rather than as sufferers deserving concern.

As a result, we are tolerant of harsh punishments for male criminal offenders, but not for women. In 2012, Sonja Starr, a professor of Law, published the results of her study of discrepancies in criminal sentencing that showed a very large gender gap in the punishment of women for the same crimes committed by men. Starr’s extensive study found an average 63% sentencing gap that harshly disadvantaged men. She also discovered that “Female arrestees are […] significantly likelier to avoid charges and convictions entirely, and twice as likely to avoid incarceration if convicted.”

The gap in punishment results because we all—including prosecutors, judges, and juries—incline to the belief that women who commit crimes were led into their law-breaking by others, usually men, and had limited choices because of poverty, childhood abuse, mental illness, or addiction. We hesitate to deprive young children of the care of their mothers, while we are content to see fathers behind bars. As Starr points out, however, male offenders have also “suffered serious hardships, have mental health or addiction issues, have minor children, and/or have ‘followed’ others onto a criminal path.”

Author Glen Poole has noted that such indifference to male difficulties is built right into the stories our society tells about itself. He points out that when a large number of men are killed—whether in war, accident, or natural disaster—mainstream news sources report on people killed, making the sex of the victims invisible. It is not news when men and boys die.

When women or girls are killed or harmed, they are rarely if ever referred to as people. Their suffering is news.

When men or boys commit an atrocity, especially if the atrocity is committed against women or girls, then the maleness of the perpetrator becomes part of the story. In this manner, newsmakers consistently represent men in a way that drains empathy away from them when they suffer and evokes anger and the desire to punish when they do harm. The opposite is true for women.

Why does the empathy gap exist? Sixty years of feminist advocacy stressing male evil and women’s innocent victimization has had an unsurprising impact on our capacity to care about men.

Feminism didn’t create such asymmetrical concern out of nothing, of course. Throughout human history, men have died in war and sacrificed their bodies in killing work so that women could be protected. In earlier times, the very survival of the human race was predicated on the protection of women, and concern for women became a strong cultural norm. But feminism certainly made it much worse, destroying the cultural norm that affirmed and celebrated the male capacity for goodness.

It should matter to us all that our society exhibits such profound apathy about the wellbeing of our sons, brothers, fathers, husbands, lovers, and male friends.

I’ve used the word we throughout this essay to indicate social trends, but I am personally baffled and disgusted by how little our societies care about men. We shouldn’t accept that there is anything natural about it. It is an evil bigotry that deserves to be called out every day, and certainly today.

Note: An earlier version of this essay was published in The Epoch Times three years ago.