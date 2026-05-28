The Fiamengo File

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John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
2d

I'm going to go out on a limb here and just say what my experience has taught me: women are generally not empathetic.

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20 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Mike Buchanan's avatar
Mike Buchanan
2d

Janice, thanks for this latest excellent piece. Of course if we add the number of men who commit suicide as a result of abusive partners (including those who deny access to their children) more men than women die as a result of domestic abuse in its various expressions.

The Partner Abuse State of Knowledge Project (PASK) https://domesticviolenceresearch.org/ was published in May 2013 in the journal Partner Abuse and is the most comprehensive review of domestic violence research ever carried out. This unparallelled three-year research project was conducted by 42 scholars at 20 universities and research centres. The headline finding of the PASK review was that:

“Men and women perpetrate physical and non-physical forms of abuse at comparable rates, most domestic violence is mutual, women are as controlling as men, domestic violence by men and women is correlated with essentially the same risk factors, and male and female perpetrators are motivated for similar reasons.”

A key numerical result from the PASK review was:

“Among large population samples, 57.9% of intimate-partner violence (IPV) reported was bi-directional, 42.1% unidirectional, 13.8% of the unidirectional violence was male-to-female, 28.3% was female-to-male.”

The last point is worth emphasising. In the 42.1% of (heterosexual) couples in which one partner is always the perpetrator and the other the victim, the woman is TWICE as likely to be the perpetrator and (therefore) HALF as likely to be the victim.

JUSTICE FOR MEN & BOYS http://j4mb.org.uk

CAMPAIGN FOR MERIT IN BUSINESS http://c4mb.uk

MEN STOP DRINKING http://menstopdrinking.wordpress.com

LAUGHING AT FEMINISTS http://laughingatfeminists.com

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