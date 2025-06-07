The Fiamengo File

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Elam's avatar
Paul Elam
2d

That was a beautiful read!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Janice Fiamengo
James Mills's avatar
James Mills
2d

I don’t think that men want or need sympathy (although some certainly deserve it). We don’t want social programs or education campaigns or public support. Those bureaucratic reflexes are contributing to the problem. We want a world in which we can keep what we earn and build lives and win status without being thwarted by the Longhouse and demonized by our governments and cultures.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/stoic-reserve-and-its-detractors

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
161 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Janice Fiamengo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture