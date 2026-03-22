The Fiamengo File

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Frank's avatar
Frank
Mar 22

Thank you, Janice. The focus on "masculinitjes" gives feminists another platform to attack men from, and also deflects attention from focusing on the real issues impacting men and boys.

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R. Moheban's avatar
R. Moheban
Mar 22

I'll never quite understand how such 'researchers' with high verbal intelligence can be so delusional. Part of the problem I've noticed is that they lead with their own buzzwords which they wield as weapons. For example, "misogyny" to them covers such a broad swath that it really means any view that doesn't toe their line, anything that challenges their orthodoxy.

Of course going by that definition (which is no definition at all) it's a foregone conclusion they'll find misogyny wherever they want to. Then it's game over, debate is shut down.

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