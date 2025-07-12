The Fiamengo File

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
4d

This was an epic takedown! I found myself wishing you were actually talking to Drucker and telling her this...and I longed to see her face in response. Great stuff Janice! Here's my favorite sentence! (out of many) So true and so rarely spoken. Thank you.

"But in general, women have remained indifferent to the millions of men run over by the feminist machine, harried out of jobs, denied opportunities, discriminated against in law, and made to feel toxic and inferior. More precisely, most women haven’t even noticed."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Angus Black's avatar
Angus Black
4d

I see all these articles on the problems women face “dating” and all the things the men they meet fail to offer…

…but never - and I really do mean never - do I read in these articles any consideration at all of what the female author plans to bring to the party…

In any successful negotiation/contract/relationship, no matter how short or long term, there must be something in it for both parties. This shouldn’t be a surprising insight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
316 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Janice Fiamengo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture