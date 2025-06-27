For years, Harvey Weinstein was the anchor of the #MeToo movement, the poster boy for its promise of long-deferred justice.

Feminist academic Laura Kipnis called Weinstein “the universally accepted villain of the #MeToo movement.” The few who noticed the absurdities of his New York trial still denounced him as “a sociopathic, manipulative man who bullied women desperate for work to have sex with him.”

Most pundits were happy to dispense with due process in the case of such a fiend.

While warning against turning MeToo into a “witch hunt” (as if it could ever have been anything but), Reason writer Cathy Young accepted that Weinstein was “a loathsome predator getting his just deserts.” “Even those of us who detest public shaming mobs and trial by accusation,” she admitted, “are inclined to make an exception here.”

Young’s argument was that if Weinstein had done “even a fraction” of what he was accused of, he deserved his punishment. But which fraction had he actually done? That question became more and more difficult to determine.

Most people never knew what went on during Weinstein’s 2020 New York and 2022 Los Angeles trials: they read a few sensational headlines, heard pundits tell us we were witnessing a watershed moment for women’s rights, and assumed that so many accusations must mean something. After all, if the Factual Feminist Christina Hoff Sommers, no fan of modern feminism, asserted that the allegations against Weinstein were “well corroborated,” what were the rest of us to think?

[Well, a few of us were gob smacked]

At the height of Weinstein’s infamy, more than 80 women claimed to have been harassed or assaulted by him, and The New York Times used as a headline the prosecutor’s apocalyptic pronouncement that he had “the mark of a predator.”

In a stunning dereliction of duty, most reporters downplayed, or didn’t even mention, the trials’ many irregularities and oddities, focusing on the allegations. “‘No’ was ‘like a trigger’ for Weinstein, says alleged rape victim,” ran a typical headline. Articles with titles like “Who Would Defend Harvey Weinstein?” suggested that legitimate defense of such a monster was barely conceivable.

As if to disable defense strategies, judges gave the prosecuting teams enormous latitude. In New York, standard legal rules were pushed aside in order that so-called Molyneux witnesses could testify: these were witnesses who described alleged offences for which Weinstein had never been charged or tested. They were meant to shore up the dubious assertions of the two primary New York complainants, Miriam Haleyi and Jessica Mann, both of whom had carried on long, affectionate relationships with Weinstein.

So self-serving and incredible were the complainants’ testimonies that a feminist forensic psychiatrist, Barbara Ziv, took the stand to persuade jurors that writing love letters to one’s rapist, accepting lavish favors from him, and introducing him to one’s mother were all recognized coping mechanisms of rape victims—attempts to “normalize” their situation.

Accuser Jessica Mann, Weinstein’s New York trial

If a woman stayed with her rapist in his hotel room following the day of the alleged rape (as Jessica Mann did), or, if, hours after the alleged rape, the victim called her rapist’s office to make sure the promised airline ticket to L.A. was forthcoming (as Mimi Haleyi did), these were evidence of rape trauma that, rather than raise doubt, should confirm the complaining witnesses’ credibility. To most uncoached observers, the evidence of warm contact that Haleyi and Mann repeatedly initiated with Weinstein should have raised, at the very least, reasonable doubt about his guilt.

But at the time, the pressure to convict was significant.

The New York trial’s guilty verdict was overturned last year by the New York Court of Appeals, which lambasted Justice James Burke’s decision to allow the Molyneux witnesses as well as to permit prosecutorial questioning of Weinstein about uncharged allegations. A new trial was scheduled for 2025, still with Barbara Ziv asserting her fantastical notions but without the prejudicial witnesses.

Now that retrial has fallen apart, ending in a partial mistrial. Weinstein was found guilty of a felony sex crime against Mimi Haleyi, but the count of rape against Jessica Mann has been left undecided. Jurors were in such dissension during their deliberations that they complained to the judge about the behavior of fellow jurors, some of whom were apparently bullying others and arguing about Weinstein on the basis of details not admitted at trial.

Ultimately, the jury foreman said that shouting and threats from jurors made it impossible to continue. “Sometimes jury deliberations become heated,” the presiding judge, Curtis Farber, is reported to have said of the messy end, “I understand this particular deliberation was more heated than some others.” Clearly, Weinstein’s universal villainy is no longer so universally accepted.

The one guilty decision secured at this trial is sure to be appealed, as it’s not clear that any faith should be put in it.

Accuser Evgeniya Chernyshova, Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial

Meanwhile, Weinstein’s 2022 conviction in Los Angeles, where the charges on which he was found guilty were even flimsier and more incredible (though even less well known) than those in New York, is also under appeal.

Here it was alleged that Weinstein mysteriously found the hotel room of a woman he barely knew (who was booked in under a name not her own), whereby he banged on the door shouting for admission before raping her. The witness, Evgeniya Chernyshova, could not explain how he knew where to find her.

Again, the trial was marked by a plethora of prejudicial Molyneux witnesses, a complainant that any sane person would find difficult to believe (Chernyshova had made multiple rape allegations in the past and had implausibilities galore in her testimony), and the exclusion of key exculpatory evidence—all of which made preposterous its outcome, a guilty verdict that netted Weinstein 16 years in prison.

For those unfamiliar with the two trials, I recommend Candace Owens’ blockbuster 5-part series Harvey Speaks, which includes an interview with Weinstein himself and an in-depth discussion of the complainants’ testimony. In the series, Owens did what too few investigative reporters bothered to do: she paid close attention to what Weinstein’s accusers said on the witness stand, especially under cross-examination. Their testimony, she demonstrated, offers a staggering glimpse into the trials’ absurdist theater, where sobbing starlets and character assassination substituted for strong evidence.

It is now time to ask: if not a single credible accuser, out of all those 80 women, could be found to indict Weinstein—allegedly the one sure devil—then what is left of MeToo but some aging actresses and a lingering whiff of sulfur? What of all the tears and finger-pointing and dramatic denunciations? What of the bravura demands for justice? What of all the other allegations, the reputations destroyed, the forced resignations and firings? What of the other criminal convictions?

All must now be reconsidered. It is too late for many men: the suicides, the overdoses, those who suffered stress-induced illnesses and deaths—but there should at least be a public recognition of the dishonest and hyper-destructive charade that gripped our societies for half a decade and more.

That may never come: too many women (and their male enablers) were far too prominently involved. Some even made it into Time magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year as “Silence Breakers.” True, there were stalwart women at the time who spoke out. French actress Catherine Deneuve joined one hundred other signatories with an open letter in Le Monde denouncing #MeToo and its French version (Call out your pig) for its “hatred of men and of sexuality.” “Rape is a crime,” the letter read, “but trying to seduce someone, even persistently or cack-handedly, is not.” Deneuve herself said she found the social media frenzy “excessive”: “After ‘Calling out your pig,’ what are we going to have, ‘Call out your whore?’” she asked with piquant derision.

British author Melanie Phillips also attacked the movement in person and in print for its “disproportionality, complicity […] hypocrisy […] vanity, narcissism and arrogance.” Phillips was essentially alone on a panel convened to discuss the subject, denounced and sniggered at by the MeToo true believers.

Most women, understandably or at least predictably, hung back, averse to criticism, ready to believe it was mainly bad men who were being punished and hoping, if they thought of it, that their own male friends and relatives wouldn’t be in the line of fire.

In the years following Weinstein’s trials, there has been no definitive defeat of MeToo, but there has been a gradual withdrawing of attention and enthusiasm.

Some high-profile exonerations took the edge off feminist exultation: in 2022, beloved actor Johnny Depp presented hours of recordings and testimony (for example here, here, and here) to show that it was then-wife Amber Heard, not he, who verbally abused, bullied, and admitted to physical violence. He won his defamation case against Heard both in civil court and in the court of public opinion. In the following year, actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty of sexual assault in both civil and criminal trials (though his situation was somewhat distinctive given that the complainants against him were male).

Despite a great deal of huffing and puffing, Donald Trump’s 2023 civil trial loss to E. Jean Carroll did not, as Trump’s enemies had hoped, “haunt” him during the 2024 election campaign: the accuser was simply too kooky. In late 2024, there was an attempted MeToo targeting of Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, including even a leaked email from his mother calling him “an abuser of women” who “uses women for his own power and ego,” but the incendiary accusations failed to ignite.

More recently, actress Blake Lively has accused co-star Justin Baldoni of on-set sexual harassment and abuse; and podcaster Russell Brand has faced a frenzy of historical rape accusations, some dating back more than 25 years. MeToo tactics haven’t disappeared, obviously, but at least the public seems, in general, more skeptical than in years past about “believing women.”

Even some feminist pundits are beginning to hedge and backtrack in a cowardly act of disengagement.

In “Andrew Cuomo’s Resurrection and the Death of MeToo,” feminist author Katie Roiphe looks back on MeToo as if at some long-ago historical event that she herself was not part of and barely remembers. She claims to be amazed that it quietly became possible for Andrew Cuomo, once a high-profile MeToo casualty, to have made a credible run as Democratic mayoralty candidate for NYC (in the end, he lost to Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani). Few mentioned the allegations against Cuomo during the campaign, Roiphe notes; in fact, people didn’t seem interested in allegations against men at all.

Roiphe’s concluding summation is remarkable for its back-handed admission of what MeToo’s (few) critics had said back in 2017. “It’s my theory,” Roiphe has now found the clarity to say, “that a very large number of people, even blue-state people […] felt that the almost universal condemnation of men was going too far. That the urge to fire, banish, punish and moralize was a bit excessive, sweeping, that it lacked nuance, perspective, scale. There was a pitchforky, mob feeling in the air that a lot of people, even very liberal people, were uneasy about.”

Gee, really? All-out condemnation of men and harsh punishment without trial were “a bit excessive”? Roiphe doesn’t say whether she herself had reservations, and she doesn’t point to any of her own public objections, cautions, or criticisms while the mob was actually wielding the pitchforks. But now that the MeToo moment seems to be passing, she not only fails to defend it but even seem happy about its demise.

[For the record, yours truly was against it from Day One:]

In “Harvey Weinstein and the Death Rattle of #MeToo,” feminist novelist and columnist Kat Rosenfield says much the same thing in an essay about Candace Owens’ aforementioned series. Rosenfield is now easily able to see and name the excesses of the MeToo movement, which she calls “a wild extralegal west of unfalsifiable accusations, social media innuendo, or allegations via anonymous spreadsheet.” Like Roiphe, however, she seems to feel no need to account for her own participation or non-participation. She was a prominent feminist writer while MeToo was taking place: did she register a single objection at the time?

It seems not, and she won’t be apologizing for that any time soon. After all, she alleges, the movement did some good: there were some “important conversations” (oh, okay!) and some “serial predators got their comeuppance” (she links to an article naming singer R. Kelly and actor Bill Cosby, whose dubious conviction for sexual assault was overturned in 2021). Overall, though, she admits that “considered in its totality, #MeToo looks mostly like a Salem-style moral panic whose casualties included dozens of innocent—or at least noncriminal—people and, generally, maybe five actual witches.”

This is astoundingly inadequate. It wasn’t “dozens” of “noncriminal” “people.” Is anyone surprised that Rosenfield won’t say “men” and won’t say “innocent”? In fact, we have no idea how many innocent men were casualties of MeToo (see my estimations here). In the media and entertainment industries alone, the list of high-profile accused ran into the hundreds, as Rosenfield must know.

And that doesn’t account for the many thousands more ordinary men who quietly lost jobs and opportunities through vicious whisper campaigns. Many of these men still bear the scars of the suspicion, lost friends, lost wages, embarrassment, and betrayal. Rosenfield is indifferent to them, of course. She is merely embarrassed, now, that MeToo stands as one of feminism’s more vividly toxic recent legacies, testimony to well-known feminine qualities of vengefulness and hysteria.

“What’s sad about this state of affairs,” Rosenfield concludes about MeToo’s loss of oomph, “isn’t that we’re struggling to find new men to feed into the barely-functional woodchipper that is the #MeToo movement in 2025. It’s that we spent six years thumping our chests and vowing to make the world a better place for women, and all we got is the lousy woodchipper.”

True to form, the feminist author ends her reflection on MeToo’s attack on men with a lament about women’s lives and a cry that more needs to be done for them.

This is the way MeToo ends, then. Not with a bang, but a feminist whimper.

Given general female nature and a gynophilic culture uncomfortable with holding women accountable, perhaps half-hearted admissions of over-reach are all we can hope for. In time, more feminists may remember that they were always uncomfortable with MeToo. There may even be a few strong disavowals. Most feminists will hope that the experiences of the railroaded accused will quickly fade from memory.

We shouldn’t let them. MeToo offers salutary evidence of what a feminist-run society looks like: febrile, vengeful, and unconcerned with truth. Some feminists said outright at the time that it didn’t matter to them if innocent men got caught up in MeToo’s net. What mattered was centuries of female victims at last avenged. This is a noxious spirit to animate any movement.