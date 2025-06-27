The Fiamengo File

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
1d

What needs to happen is a general awakening to the fact that women have more power than men.

This is the truth that dare not speak its name.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
1d

Thanks for pulling all this together Janice, very educational. Totally agree that feminists and most people are breathing gynocentrism and don't even know it. Nothing will change until that is outed and people start realizing their own part in this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies
167 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Janice Fiamengo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture