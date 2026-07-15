The Fiamengo File

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Bettina Arndt's avatar
Bettina Arndt
1d

Janice, thanks for that flattering comment. I am delighted to see you dissect, with your usual thoroughness, some of the nonsensical research in this area. Feminist scholarship regarding household duties is a total joke, designed only the increase the divide between the sexes and denigrate the enormous contribution of men to the household. We need people calling this out all the time, rather than letting them get awaay with this anti-male bile.

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Patrick DeYoung's avatar
Patrick DeYoung
1d

Ladies, tell me one romance novel with a domesticated male love interest.

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