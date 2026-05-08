The Fiamengo File

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Brule's avatar
Steve Brule
1d

In other words, our assessment of feminism as a hate cult for women with daddy issues is largely accurate.

Bravo for consistently pulling the veil back from feminismn! But these shrews aren't just going to go away, there's far too much money to be had. Wherever possible, we need to throw a wrench in the gears of their fundraising.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Concerned Male's avatar
Concerned Male
1d

In the west we live in societies that are entirely gynocentric, misandrist and feminist oriented. They are totally anti-male and this attitude is reflected and enforced in ALL aspects of western society and media; western governments, the education system, academia, politicians, social media in ALL its forms, the “entertainment” industry in ALL its forms, . . . . . you name it.

Women’s Studies are really nothing but indoctrination centres in the feminist ideology of misandry and the baseless delusion that women are victims of everything.

Feminism is not about equality in any way whatsoever!

Feminist’s idea of “equality” is an endless 1-way street. THEIR way only!

It is an ideology based on nothing but hatred of men and boys and is really all about power and SPECIAL STATUS FOR WOMEN IN ALL THINGS

Reply
Share
4 replies
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Janice Fiamengo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture