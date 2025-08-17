A few weeks ago, feminist journalist Faith Hill published an emotional account of how men ruined the Tea app, a woman-centered platform where women could share information, including criminal background checks, about men they had dated. Thousands of women’s selfies, ID cards, and private messages were exposed in a data breach last month. Here is Hill’s concluding paragraph in The Atlantic:

“In more than 1.1 million private messages, women had told one another about rapes, opened up about abortions, identified cheaters. (“I am his wife,” one user wrote after saying she saw her husband being discussed on the app.) Some shared their phone numbers because, I imagine, they had made connections—because they needed support. When women realized they couldn’t rely on the men in their lives, they tried instead to rely on other women. In the end, misogyny got in the way of that too.”

Hill is telling a familiar story. There are evil men: raping, cheating, forcing women to have abortions. And there are victimized (yet strong and caring) women: reaching out to one another, “identifying cheaters,” and forging connections.

It’s hard to square Hill’s sentimental picture with women’s actual comments in the app, which are often remarkably trivial and unhelpful. (As a Canadian, I cannot access the app; my analysis is based on leaked and secondary information.) More than a few of the messages, many focused on penis size or effeminacy, are written in pidgin English, demonstrating the infiltration of ghetto culture and its vulgarities into the feminine mainstream. Here is a small sample:

Ain’t nobody tryna get with him, he’s too female centered.

He looks like he barks like he want it lmao

He a hoe & it’s little

Tried to talk to me and my roommate, willingly begging to eat her pussc

Major faggot but a TRICK. Shrimp dick. Coke head like a MF. Stays fucking raw that’s why he stay getting tested. Major hoe. Dreads stink.

Dummy community dick like exposing ppl but his thumb bigger than his dick?! Be aware n be scared.

For this and much more (depressingly) like it, the Tea Dating Advice app (Tea for short) became the #1 app in Apple’s Store, amassing over 4.6 million “community” members according to the app’s promotional material.

“Tea is more than an app; it’s a sisterhood,” its webpage enthuses.

Men are identified on Tea by their pictures, full name, phone number, marital status, street address, and any other information users want to share. Evaluations are made anonymously, and men aren’t allowed on the app to see what has been said about them or to respond in self-defense. Women can “red flag” men they consider dangerous, and alerts can be set to notify users if anyone posts about a particular man anywhere in the country. It’s essentially a nation-wide version of the “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” Facebook groups.

Made clear in the app’s promotional material and by the name (taken from Spill the tea, a possible corruption of Spill the beans or a reference to T for truth), information is not limited to verifiable data, encompassing a range of subjective opinion and rank gossip. Even accepting that much of what is said is true, it is an ugly revelation of female meanness and crudity.

Then came the data breach in late July that saw tens of thousands of women’s selfies, IDs, and messages shared on 4chan. An AP report on the breach warned women that “Because of the nature of the app […], users may be particularly vulnerable to malicious actors who try to expose their real-life identities.”

It’s not clear just how many real-life identities have been exposed, but pictures and IDs did circulate, often with snide and disparaging comments by the men circulating them. At least one website was set up to enable men “to rate the leaked selfies,” while another linked the photos to women’s “approximate locations.” Some women are now suing the makers of the app for inadequate privacy protections, with one of the plaintiffs citing “anxiety and increased concerns for loss of privacy.”

Feminist commentators, in turn, have been indignant about the exposure. Arwa Mahdawi, one of The Guardian’s multitude of female-chauvinist pundits, titled her article, “There are no secrets on the internet. Just ask the women who entrusted their data to Tea.” The afore-mentioned Faith Hill at The Atlantic described the breach as “humiliating for the women who had to see their images passed around, and grim given the number of men making fun of those images with such open, gleeful cruelty.”

The irony needs no elaboration: women were happy to say nasty things and post men’s personal information and pictures FOR YEARS. Now that a small fraction of women’s pictures and messages have been exposed—and a small fraction of men have made fun of the uglies—it is considered a national scandal worthy of an expedited class-action lawsuit and thousands of words of sympathetic commentary about the “emotional harm” to (female) “survivors.”

The recent fuss hasn’t yet caused the app to be shut down, but its messaging function has been disabled and the company’s future is said to be in question—as well it should be.

Commentary on the Tea episode shines a bright light on contemporary social norms, in which female vindictiveness is given free rein, and men’s concerns with privacy or defamation are dismissed and distorted.

**

The official story is that the Tea app was all about female safety. With women’s rights in America under assault, allegedly by far-right fascists, the app offered necessary, crowd-sourced protection. But even a generous interpretation would have to recognize many other motives and uses.

Some of the men featured on Tea almost certainly did nothing worse than fail to meet expectations. A woman’s complaints about such a man could well be designed not to honestly warn other women, but to reduce the man’s likelihood of finding future dates.

A good friend speculated that the notable unattractiveness of many of the app’s users, as revealed in the data breach, suggests that Tea fostered intrasexual competition in which women discourage other women from dating men they themselves desire. Another friend was simply struck by the “ogre-like appearances” of many of the users.

The site was created by a gay man, Sean Cook, who claims to have been horrified by the (in some cases criminal) men his mother encountered through dating apps. Freudians could have a field day with this explanation, in which a neglected boy whose mother chose loutish lovers avenged his (perhaps unconscious) sense of her betrayal of him by coming to the aid of women not unlike her. Mapping his own psychic scars onto them, he created a venue for women to destroy the reputations of men they unwisely pursued.

The vast majority of commentary about Tea promotes feminist theories of female innocence and male guilt. In “First Came Tea. Then Came the Male Rage,” Faith Hill assured readers that the app was created with “good intentions.” She was convinced that men’s jeering responses proved the app’s necessity. “The men so hell-bent on revenge [sic] against Tea’s users are illustrating that hatred of women is alive and well,” she asserted melodramatically, lamenting women’s “potential danger.”

Gina Cherelus in The New York Times (“Women Have Always Looked Out For One Another. It’s Never Been Risk-Free”) went even further, gushing about the allegedly valiant women who committed themselves to “sharing information about nefarious men.” The tragedy was that “the impulse to protect frequently comes at a cost”—a cost not to falsely accused men but to the women themselves, who may be blamed or even sued for civil damages. With Tea’s data breach, she claimed, “women were handed a sharp reminder of the personal risks of […] protecting other women from cheaters and abusers.”

Side note: it did not seem to occur to Cherelus that many women prefer cheaters and abusers, or, indeed, that many cheaters and abusers are women. I would love to know how many of the women who signed up for Tea have criminal records or a history of choosing men with criminal records.

Amidst all the teeth-gnashing about threats to women’s safety, not a single mainstream commenter mentioned that men are under potential physical threat as a result of the posting of their personal information, including their home addresses. Though most so-called journalists don’t care to discuss it, men are the victims of stalking, harassment, violent attacks, and murder, often by ex-girlfriends. Recent examples that made headlines can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

Even the most feminist-compliant of commenters did have to admit, if only briefly and slightingly, Tea’s potential to harm men’s reputations. The Guardian’s Mahdawi acknowledged in a single sentence, before quickly returning to the female victims, the “numerous ethical issues with apps such as Tea […] that allow people to share unverified and potentially defamatory information about men.”

In “The Tea app lets women review their dates. Men are worried,” The Washington Post’s Tatum Hunter provided a somewhat more substantial discussion of Tea’s “potential” “to descend into gossip.” “Some men say the groups have spread false accusations, upending their lives and careers,” she reported. But she gave only general examples, choosing not to investigate. Instead, she quoted Professor Douglas Zytko of the University of Michigan who, though recognizing that “interpersonal conflict” can become “viral fodder,” wasn’t convinced that the ruined lives of some men justified banning an app that some women like:

“Even valid criticisms might not outweigh the benefit of tools that let people crowdsource safety information, Zytko said. And calls to ban the Tea app based on some men’s experience don’t hold water within the broader discussion of dating and safety, he said. “There are multiple studies now showing that around 10 percent of overall cases of sexual assault are attributed to a dating app now,” he said. “And we don’t see similar calls for dating apps to be wholly banned on that basis.”

One can only shake one’s head at the tortuous illogic.

River Page at The Free Press (“Reviewing Men? There’s an App for That”) sympathized more overtly with men who “don’t want to conduct their dating lives under a vast grassroots surveillance state where they might be disparaged in a public forum they can’t access, simply because they fall short of female expectations in one way or another.” Page was the most opposed to Tea of all the writers cited here, calling it a “creepy stalking app,” but even he failed to offer a thoroughgoing critique of its assault on male well-being. In fact, his conclusion downplayed harms to men: “This [men’s justified resentment at the app’s capacity for surveillance] hurts men, but it harms straight women just as much, because they are conditioning themselves and each other to expect perfection from men.”

While men are publicly libeled as cheaters, drug addicts, ineffectual lovers, abusers, and rapists, we should remember that women are hurt in expecting too much.

**

In reality, the risks for men everywhere—even the most gentlemanly—are far greater than any of the experts acknowledge. We already know that women lie about men, even in cases where it would seem unwise and unappealing: to government bodies, police, prosecutors, and judges, in contexts where lying is explicitly discouraged and punished at least in theory (as we know, few women expect to be punished for their lies, and few women are punished). They lie to flatter their egos, satisfy their hatreds, bond with other women, and fill up their vacant lives. The last thing needed is yet another forum for such lies.

With Tea in the news, some men have been discussing how to have one’s name removed from the app, which is not necessarily a simple process. A Reddit page to discuss men’s legal options is notably short on solutions, with brusque comments about male anger. One person identifying himself or herself as a Federal Prosecutor advised that “If someone writes libelous things about another person and then publishes it to the public, you already have the ability to sue under existing law.”

Such is of little comfort to men being trashed on the app. The process of suing for libel is extremely expensive and time-consuming, as I know from personal experience in advising defamed men. Many men simply don’t have the thousands of dollars necessary to attempt to compel the Tea app to disclose the names of the women who have written about them, and then to prove that the women knowingly lied and caused damage. Even if men manage to have their information removed, the harm may have already been done.

Like most people in our societies, the lawyers (or people pretending to be lawyers) on Reddit expressed very little empathy for accused men, seemingly unaware of the enormous psychological, social, financial, and material damage they can suffer. Most of them lectured men that if they haven’t done anything wrong, they have nothing to worry about. And if they really are clingy and their breath really does stink and they really did post something positive about Andrew Tate, they’ll simply have to live with the consequences. There’s no law against gossip, some pointed out, and men have the whole internet, after all, to gossip about women.

Such typical responses miss the point. First, the gossip targets something deeply personal and fundamental: a man’s pursuit of love and his ability to hold up his head in his community. These should not be dismissed in a flippant manner. Second, there is a huge difference between personal gossip, harmful as it often is, and a coordinated reporting system designed to disseminate degrading personal slurs, in which users can be notified every time a new post is made about a particular man. The potential to cause misery and induce self-harm, even if none of the gossip rises to the level of defamation, is an integral part of the app. Millions of women’s participation in such a contemptible and destructive enterprise should be denounced by decent people, not justified with anti-male platitudes.

Would it matter to anyone defending the app if some number of targeted men committed suicide as a result of being accused and belittled? I don’t suppose so. This is how deep the hatred and dehumanization of men have been allowed to go. A sane society should not accept, and certainly should not defend and celebrate, an app that facilitates female cruelty on such a scale; it is uncivil and destructive of social trust.

The Tea kerfuffle is about far more than ruining the dating market or showing the lengths to which embittered women are willing to go in the name of faux empowerment. It is a public admission, repeated ad nauseum and loudly acclaimed by pundits across the political spectrum, that scorning and despising men while doxxing them are not only commonly accepted in American society but are actually considered defensible and laudable as part of the movement for women’s rights. The clear implication is that to make women feel safe, any price in male suffering is worth paying—even to the point of male suicide.

Anyone who wonders why men today feel alienated need look no further than the double standards so dramatically on display in the Tea app controversy.

If some men exhibited “gleeful cruelty” toward the doxing women, I can’t blame them one bit.