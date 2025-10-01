The Fiamengo File

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
michael holt's avatar
michael holt
18h

You mean the feminists were LYING? Why on earth would they do that? 🫣😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Robert Franklin's avatar
Robert Franklin
17h

I remember going shopping with my mother ins the late 50s and 60s. That was when there were few all-purpose cards and, instead, stores issued their own. Consequently, her wallet bulged with credit cards from Sears, clothing stores, oil companies, super markets, etc. She had a dozen at least and probably more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
87 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Janice Fiamengo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture