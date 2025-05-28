The Fiamengo File

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Frantzen's avatar
Allen Frantzen
4dEdited

One can't fault Brownmiller for knowing nothing about English laws in the Anglo-Saxon period (c. 800-1100), but they disprove her claims. A young girl who was sexually assaulted was paid compensation that ranged from 5 shillings if her breast were touched to 60 shillings if the man had intercourse with her. If male slave raped a female slave, he was castrated. In Church law at this time, penances assigned to men who had unlawful sex depended on the woman's status. Brownmiller's presentism is typical of the views of those who use their own age as a device for interpreting complex questions of rights, property, and behavior in ages long gone. She should have confined herself to what she knew about. Thanks, Janice, for your concise analysis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Fred's avatar
Fred
4d

Any criticism of women by the Men's Rights Movement opens the speaker to accusations of misogyny. Yet a woman can claim that all men are rapists...and be given accolade and awards. Amazing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
285 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Janice Fiamengo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture