The Fiamengo File

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice Fiamengo's avatar
Janice Fiamengo
21h

Perhaps the title should read, "The Feminists Who Hate MAGA More than They Love the Mullahs"

Reply
Share
Coco McShevitz's avatar
Coco McShevitz
1d

The irony of feminism hating the West is that it is a hothouse flower that can only exist in the conditions of material prosperity, the rule of law and domestic tranquillity created by the ideas of the West. In a third world country, or a war zone, no one gives a fuck about women’s “unpaid emotional labor” or whateverthefuck.

Reply
Share
6 replies
88 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Janice Fiamengo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture