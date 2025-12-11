The Fiamengo File

Itzik Basman
3d

Nicely written piece, but ultimately for me unsatisfying. I don’t care much about Dworkin’s past, whether real, embellished, or made up completely. What I want is a calm, concise, intelligent take down of Dworkin’s arguments, acknowledging, however fanatically exaggerated they are, their kernels of truth, but then, acknowledgement granted, taking her arguments apart. The essential stance here is that their hysterical exaggeration speaks for itself and we all nod, “right.” But better it would be if her ideas were confronted head on and their wild exaggeration explicitly demonstrated.

Graham Cunningham
5d

My own vote for Noxious Feminist of Our Time must go to one Judith Butler. As I wrote on my own 'stack:

As with other intelligentsia fads, ‘Third Wave’ feminism’s ‘deconstruction’ of the realities of sex and gender first germinated in the groves of academe, supercharged by the tendency of feminism to disproportionately attract lesbian and otherwise sexually dysphoric academics into its fold - most notably its high priestess Judith Butler.......that celebrated grand American dame of militant androgyny.

Had her ‘socially constructed gender’ theorising and joyless attacks on human sexuality entered directly into the public mainstream, they would have been met with the widespread derision they richly deserved. But as I have argued in so much of my writings, an academia/media nexus has been a powerful feature of our intellectual ecosystem. It operates like a huge agricultural spreader, spraying hyper-progressive fertiliser across the culture but in a concentration initially dilute enough for its toxicity to not be immediately obvious to a wider audience of educated women. https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/the-androgyny-syndrome https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/shall-we-dance

