The Fiamengo File

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R. Moheban's avatar
R. Moheban
Apr 11

It's amazing they speak of male "laziness." I'm so glad Dr. Fiamengo brought up paternity fraud and other real issues; far more than laziness it is male wariness! Wariness about a world gone mad where any man is at risk of being accused/convicted of, well, anything a woman wants to make up.

I've got my own Theory of Everything as to why men are dropping out of relationships. Call it Baby Carrots Theory.

Years ago, the last time I pursued online dating, I had a first date with a thoroughly Feminized woman who did not hold her tongue as she scrutinized every move I made. When I said I enjoyed snacking on baby carrots, her response was to chastise me for not buying 'real' carrots and taking a few moments to wash and slice them. Needless to say she had identified herself as a witch and a nightmare to become involved with, so I avoided her.

In the following years as I dove into researching the gender war Women's Studies has waged on men while pretending it's men who wage the war, I came to understand how this kind of woman to her own detriment and the detriment of everyone, came to see any innocent male behavior through the demonic 'patriarchy' lens. Like the way she glared at me when I opened the door to the restaurant for her.

There are lots of women like her out there, created by feminism, whom any sane male will steer clear of. When hate against men is encouraged and rewarded, and taught relentlessly in classrooms, those teaching it are somehow puzzled when men bow out!

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32 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
The Rational Female's avatar
The Rational Female
Apr 11

I like Debra Soh. But yes it is true that these discussions are usually incredibly one-sided. It's sad how normalised man-bashing is in our culture. Why can't we talk about what BOTH men and women have done wrong, rather than blaming everything on one sex all the time? It's exhausting.

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