The Fiamengo File

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David Solway's avatar
David Solway
14h

Good and intelligent women feel nothing but contempt for the wretched ghouls who inhabit the feminist netherworld. Thank the Lord for countervailing women like Janice, lights in the environing darkness of our time.

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Ian Wray's avatar
Ian Wray
15h

Back in 1979, having been recently introduced to the Buddhist meditation of loving kindness (metta bhavana), I picked up the latest edition of Spare Rib, a feminist magazine. I was struck by how much hatred was in it. Then in the early 1990s I explored feminist literature to find if there were any decently argued feminist books. I was again struck by the hatred, but it was clear that it was not just hatred of men but also hatred of womanhood - of femininity and motherhood. Also evident was the self-hatred in various feminist authors.

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