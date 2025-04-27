The Fiamengo File

Josh Slocum
19h

In other words, another story of a narcissistic whore who emotionally brutalized her husband and is the heroine for doing so.

Eric Francis
Note, this is not a critique on "Dying for Sex." I will treat that separately.

I would posit that Pankhurst and the rest of them were and are projecting.

The main thing projected onto men is women's sexuality, their sexual desire and sexual shadow. It is my observation that women are the more sexually assertive and aggressive sex, but cannot deal with this fact as it conflicts with their precious image of moral purity and being paragons of virtue.

In this sad state of affairs, men take the blame for the thoughts, feelings and actions of women; most women do not get to experience their capacity for feeling and self-exploration; they do not get to address their seemingly abundant traumas; and then men take the blame.

Pankhurst was not just a feminist but a fundamentalist religious zealot (like her predecessor, Bible rewriter Cady Stanton) and her views on sexuality are worthless except for their sociological value as a case study in hypocrisy and social engineering.

