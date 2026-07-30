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Robert Franklin's avatar
Robert Franklin
4d

“Without well-resourced media capable of ‘addressing substantive issues by finding the right experts and explaining the issues clearly to the public,’" Because 50+ years of non-stop feminist hectoring aren't enough for us, the Great Unwashed" to fully grasp its wisdom. It's a failure of communication, not a failure of the message communicated. Got it.

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1 reply by Janice Fiamengo
Karl Williams's avatar
Karl Williams
4d

For as long as there are blinkered, vengeful, and angry females lobbying against males, and for as long as there are politicians who perceive that their tenure of power is best served by embracing "feminist" causes, so the madness and misandry will continue to be funded and promoted. A dispassionate look at the plight of males in western societies surely shows the madness of the ongoing feminist onslaught. And yet the onslaught will continue for as long as it is in the vested interest of the feminist fanatics and their political backers to perpetuate the blind anti-male hatred.

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