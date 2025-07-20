The Fiamengo File

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Molly's avatar
Molly
2d

What she did was wrong and she should face consequences, but Jesus Christ you know how many men set their wives on fire every day and it’s not reported?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
66 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Shrinking Violet's avatar
Shrinking Violet
2d

This horrific story is hard to read for anyone with an ounce of empathy. I burned my hand once while working in a kitchen. The pain was no joke. I can’t imagine what poor Loder must have gone through. The girl who set him on fire is a monster who should go to prison for a long time. Her self-pity disgusts me. That softie judge should lose her job. What on earth is wrong with women these days???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
324 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Janice Fiamengo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture