The Fiamengo File

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She’sABloodyNightmare's avatar
She’sABloodyNightmare
4d

But if you’re a woman, how can we trust any of what you’ve written as objective truth?

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37 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Steve Brule's avatar
Steve Brule
5d

“The female brain [...] tends to be geared toward empathy, which includes emotional sensitivity to other people and deep interest in understanding them and their feelings."

The ability to read and manipulate emotions has a very dark side. Women can be phenomenally good at manipulating men into feeling guilty and in their debt. This is how they convince men to serve women. Even in their use of language, there is often a subtle implication that the man is somehow guilty of something and owes the woman compensation. This is an unacknowledged common female-typical form of interpersonal abuse. First induce a sense of guilt, then imply a duty to restore moral balance through service.

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43 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
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