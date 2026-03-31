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Janice Fiamengo's avatar
Janice Fiamengo
6dEdited

One thing I should have mentioned is that it wasn't simply that anti-suffrage women didn't want to vote themselves. They didn't think it was good for women to vote or to have feminist women influencing public opinion.

They were often ridiculed for their opposition to the vote, with suffrage-supporters saying things like "Well, you don't have to vote! No one will force you if you don't think you know enough. But women who want to vote should not be prevented simply because you don't want it for yourself." On the surface, this seemed unimpeachable. But their point, expressed in the last quotation, was that the women who most wanted to vote were the very ones who were least likely to use their vote wisely, thus radically skewing the aggregate and steering politics in a direction that would ultimately be harmful for women and for society.

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Natalie C.'s avatar
Natalie C.
6dEdited

Reading you and Chesteron changed my view on women's suffrage. Thank you for that.

I'm not going to lie, I'd be okay with many more requirements for voting. Written exam? Property ownership? An ID? I'm not sure what would be best but anything is better than millions of people who do not contribute to society voting for more of my family's tax money to go to them, which is what is happening now.

Frankly, the hysteria from some on the left and many women about how laborious it is to update your ID with your married name actually makes your argument stronger: if you're that confused by the process, then you're not smart enough to vote. If you're too lazy to update it, then clearly you aren't taking your duty seriously and also shouldn't vote.

It's also bizarre how with the decline of religion in the West, the fetishizing of voting has risen. It's like they did away with free will (too much responsibility!) in exchange for casting a vote (apparently no responsibility).

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