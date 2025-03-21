The exhortation from the beginning was, “We’re all in this together”—but we clearly weren’t.

On the gender front, some of us initially fantasized that the feminist assault on masculinity might be called off during Covid, but that was an empty hope. Even as medical data showed men more likely than women to die from Covid or to experience its most severe effects (with men accounting for about 80 percent of acute-care admissions and about 70 percent of deaths), feminist pundits and reporters repeatedly framed the pandemic as a women’s issue.

Women as Valiant Victims

By the 7th of March, 2020, the acceptable script was already written. The BBC World Service informed readers that “Across Asia, it is women who are being disproportionately affected.” A humanitarian advisor to the UN, Maria Holtsberg, explained that “Crisis always exacerbates gender inequality.”

Women were bearing the brunt of Covid, we were told, not only as primary care-givers for children and other family members, but also—and somewhat contradictorily—as the majority of workers on the Covid “front lines.” The article detailed horrific working conditions of nurses in China and elsewhere, forced to have their heads shaved and allegedly denied washroom breaks. Women were also vulnerable, according to the article, as migrant workers and in retail and informal sectors of the economy that were hard-hit by closures.

Here were the twin mantras that would be continually repeated: women were the primary victims; but women were also uniquely valuable. Barely a word was said about male migrant workers, low-income shop-keepers, and men on other types of front lines—particularly long-haul truckers maintaining supply chains without the rest stops, washrooms, and food outlets they depended on. No tributes were paid to essential service providers who were male: the ambulance responders, restoration and clean-up crews, police officers, delivery drivers, all-night convenience store clerks, bus and train operators.

Commentators stressed the necessity for what they called a gendered analysis of Covid-19. It turned out that a gendered analysis meant focusing solely on the situation, contributions, and demands of women.

Some of the claims about female suffering were dramatic, some strikingly trivial. Heather Barr, the co-director of the Women’s Rights Division of Human Rights Watch, reported with somber emphasis that many now-unemployed women “faced losing their homes in countries from South Africa to the U.K.” and that even simply “maintaining access to water and utilities was a struggle for many, including in the United States.” Men, it seemed, never lost their homes or lacked the necessities of life (though men account for the vast majority of the homeless in America).

No female grievance was too insignificant to escape the notice of the Covid prophets. Feminist pundit Helen Lewis, writing for The Atlantic (“The Coronavirus Is a Disaster for Feminism”), was near-apoplectic about the harms to professional women. She provided a detailed profile of the angst of a female university professor who was bearing the yoke of looking after her three young children. Covid had treasonously reasserted the old gender roles. The woman’s husband, an emergency physician treating Covid-19 patients, was self-isolating in the family garage to protect the family. One wonders if Lewis would have been more satisfied if the woman had been the one consigned to the outbuilding.

Many Covid commentators couldn’t seem to decide whether to present women primarily as suffering victims or as valiant heroines. A Forbes article of April 18, 2021 began by citing pandemic-related studies that found more women suffering from stress-related hypertension and “at significantly higher risk for developing coronary heart disease, compared with men.” Yet at the same time, the author of the article couldn’t resist quoting Lisa Britt, a human resources officer, who offered that the pandemic had proved “the depth of capability among working women.” She praised women’s “ability to acutely prioritize, multi-task, and ensure the well-being of those around them.”

So which was it? Were women less able or better able than men to deal with the stresses of the Covid crisis? Both, it seemed—and always deserving of the lion’s share of sympathy.

Men as the Inferior Sex

When men were the focus of Covid-related reporting and analysis, the emphasis was on their weakness and culpability.

A number of articles went so far as to blame men—some with relish—for their greater susceptibility to the disease. In “Doctor’s Note: Why are more men dying from coronavirus?” a (female) doctor wrote in Al Jazeera that unhealthy lifestyle choices were at least partly the cause of men’s more severe illness and higher mortality. Men were “more likely to partake in unhealthy habits” such as excess drinking and smoking. The sanctimonious doctor even pointed out that men had notoriously poor hand hygiene. One couldn’t feel too sorry for them.

A writer for The New York Post took evident pleasure in detailing “Why Women are Better than Men at Defeating the Coronavirus.” The article highlighted men’s greater genetic vulnerability to infection, with language implying that women deserved congratulation for a fact of biology. Genetics researcher Dr. Sharon Moalem, whose most recent book had the invidious title The Better Half: On the Genetic Superiority of Women, was quoted to showcase how women’s double-X chromosomes created a stronger immune response than men’s XY.

Moalem himself [above] made the case for female supremacy in an outrageous interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour [also above], who smiled broadly and expressed delight (“Obviously I’m really pleased to hear that!”) as he explained why women were less likely than men to die from Covid. I cannot imagine any instance of a prominent male journalist stating on TV how glad he was to hear about a disease that killed women predominantly. The jubilating emphasis on female superiority could not have been more overt.

Other opinion-makers excoriated men as alleged “super spreaders,” indifferent to community welfare. BBC writer Priya Elan claimed, on the basis of a survey that found men somewhat less likely than women to wear a face mask if such coverings were not mandated, that such men’s “notions of masculinity are intertwined with a mix of petulance, indestructibility and, ultimately privilege.” The author, a smug male feminist, advised other men to “grow up.”

Mining the same vein, a writer for The Huffington Post claimed that “The White Male is the Biggest Risk in Spreading the Virus.” Castigating older white men for allegedly “believ[ing] in their own invincibility and immortality,” the author cited research suggesting that white men (though also Hispanic men, a point quietly buried) were less likely to take shelter during tornadoes or to leave flood areas, and came to the conclusion that “During Covid-19, it means many won’t stay home to save lives.”

Leaving aside the crucial distinction between lack of concern for one’s own safety and lack of concern for others (men who remain in disaster areas most often do so to save property and provide assistance), the author leapt to a demonizing link between white men and virus danger, even alleging that measures such as martial law might be necessary to control the white male menace.

Men were also blamed for an uptick in domestic violence during the pandemic. An article in the British Guardian, surveying countries that included China, Brazil, Germany, and Spain, stressed that “Lockdowns around the world bring rise in domestic violence.” A careful reader could notice that the purported “rise” was based not on hospital admissions or police reports, but rather on statements by domestic violence helplines, agencies with a vested interest in the issue. It was impossible to know, without hard numbers, how to interpret an increase in call volume of 30 percent in a single week, as a Cyprus agency reported. Even in countries where calls to helplines had dropped sharply, such as in Italy, DV activists were quick to rationalize that this was because women couldn’t utilize phones “because they fear[ed] being overheard by abusive partners.” Italian advocates claimed to be receiving “desperate text messages and emails.”

Such agencies advocated measures to protect women and punish men, including giving police special powers to evict (male) perpetrators from their homes without investigation or trial. The possibility that men could be falsely accused or that any of the violence was directed at them was, of course, never considered.

In time, various phrases were developed to solidify women’s status as “hardest hit.” We heard of “An Unequal Crisis,” a “She-Cession,” a “Women’s Pandemic, ”a “Shadow Pandemic” (the upsurge of violence against women) and the need for a “she-covery.” The barely-veiled implication was that men needed no assistance and that men do not contribute as meaningfully as women (if at all) to a well-functioning society.

Women as Superior Leaders

[Above: British Columbia’s chief health officer, Bonnie Henry, in tears as she so often was while reporting on Covid-19 numbers and measures]

Reports of Covid-19 also touted women’s heroic leadership. Typical of many was a book by Lauren McKeon, excerpted on various mainstream websites, called Women of the Pandemic. Through assiduous cherry-picking of data, erasure of male contributions, and dollops of purple prose, McKeon concluded that it was women who “amid the horror and disaster, gave us hope, leadership, and resilience.” For her, “the story of the pandemic was the story of women,” women who though “balanced barefoot on the razor’s edge” (ouch!) yet rose to the challenge of sustaining their communities.

Noting that women make up the majority of nurses, social workers, and personal support workers (but not mentioning that men make up the majority of farmers, ranchers, meat packers, janitors, delivery drivers, shelf-stockers, and paramedics), McKeon asserted that “Throughout the pandemic, these women were tasked with keeping our bodies and minds healthy, with keeping us fed, with keeping our hospitals and public spaces clean, with helping the most vulnerable among us, and with being near our bedsides when we died.”

McKeon made no attempt to be objective or even partially inclusive in her tribute to pandemic women. In her telling, they rose to a saint-like or even Messiah-like status. She reported with approval that an Alberta woman sold more than 750 T-shirts that said “What Would Dr. Hinshaw Do?” in honor of Alberta’s chief public health officer, Deena Hinshaw. The mantra “Be kind, be calm, be safe” by British Columbia’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, became, according to McKeon’s gushing phrase, “both a balm and a gospel.”

One much-touted study even went so far as to suggest that female political leaders had the god-like capacity to prevent Covid infections and deaths. “It’s official,” one article’s title jubilated, with a fetching photo of New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern [above], “Women are better leaders in a pandemic.” It wasn’t official at all; it was a case of inadequate research (with far too many variables to draw conclusions), contaminated by confirmation bias. But it, along with all the other platitudes, prejudices, and pontificating, masqueraded as reliable commentary during the Covid years, as feminist pundits easily exploited female resentment and self-adulation.

**

I saw almost nothing back then that challenged the official female supremacist and misandrist framework: nothing about men’s essential contributions, nothing in which women (or anyone) expressed concern for men’s lives, nothing to suggest that the pro-female vaunting was ugly and embarrassing.

As I’ve written elsewhere, the Covid pandemic was in various ways a distinctively female public-health event, powered by women’s preoccupation with safety and insisting on conformity. I could feel that female energy whenever I was in public or turned on the TV news: the aggressive do-gooderism, the simpering voices, the frowning alertness to any form of skepticism or lack of vigilance. Always there was the talismanic mask firmly in place. It was a vision of the female future, proclaiming its superior compassion—with a vengeance.