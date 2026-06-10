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Frederick Roth's avatar
Frederick Roth
Jun 10

Rashid is following the well proven success formula - just like that woman who wrote the white fragility book. Denigrate one group to pander to the opposite demographic, and frame it as a "Kafka trap" that claims any attempt at denial or defense is deemed as roof of guilt.

This dude is a grifter, just like BLM et al.

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Burton Lee's avatar
Burton Lee
Jun 10Edited

Excellent commentary.

Perhaps he is trying to atone for - or distract our attention away from - the horrific gang rapes of white girls by Pakistani immigrants in the UK? Showing his ‘loyalty’ to the Pakistani community??

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