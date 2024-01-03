The Fiamengo File

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jan 3, 2024Edited

Thank you for documenting all of these, Janice. MeToo and BelieveAllWomen destroyed innocent until proven guilty. Almost none of the false accusers and defamatory “journalists” have been punished for ruining lives and livelihoods, which allows them to keep up the hysterias and does a disservice to real victims.

The 2006 Duke Lacrosse scandal is ground zero of this toxicity. I will be publishing a deep dive on Sunday naming and shaming the district attorney, propagandists, and academics responsible for that fiasco.

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7 replies by Janice Fiamengo and others
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jan 3, 2024Edited

Good afternoon from New York and thank you Janice for keeping it fresh.

I am an investigative reporter specializing in fraud. Early in the #me2 movement, I wrote a series of articles culminating with a kind of review, "Take a Step Back." There was immediate retaliation from local women claiming to be feminists, who sought to get me fired from all of my freelance jobs. Here is the allegedly offending article:

https://planetwaves.net/take-a-step-back/

My "accusers" called me out on my heinous misconduct: alleged consensual sex 22 years earlier, asking to pet a dog, making women uncomfortable with my writing, and allegedly stating that I was polyamorous at a cocktail party. Here is a summary of what happened.

https://planetwaves.net/me-too-review-the-johnny-depp-verdict/

My total revenue loss was about $50,000 a year in freelance revenue — but I kept my business, which is a kind of astrology news service ( and a journalism nonprofit). If you read my stuff here and would like to support my continuing work, you're most invited to subscribe to my substack. Janice Fiamengo advocated for me at the time, and is also my friend and subscriber (we are both perpetual English majors).

SUBSTACK FOR ASTROLOGY NEWS SERVICE

https://planetwaves.substack.com/

SUBSTACK FOR MY RADIO PROGRAM AND JOURNALISM NONPROFIT

https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/

If you would like to see how one of these things shakes out when properly investigated, here ya go. By far the best document is a confession by one of the "organizers that this was a sham, scam and shonda:

https://planetwaves.net/pdf/191218-wojehowski-final.pdf

JANICE THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU'VE HELPED ME WITH OVER THE YEARS, including tomorrow's forthcoming interview with you and Tom Gold, MEN ARE GOOD.

Yes most of us do our best

with love

Eric Francis Coppolino

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