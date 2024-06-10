The Fiamengo File
Feminism and Female Psychopathology
A Conversation with Dr. Hannah Spier
13 hrs ago
•
Janice Fiamengo
May 2024
A Woman’s Baseless Story of Sexual Assault Puts an Innocent Man in Jail
While pundits look the other way
May 29
•
Janice Fiamengo
The Feminist Response to Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech Proves He Is Right
Especially about the need for masculine values and leadership
May 21
•
Janice Fiamengo
Male Guilt Before MeToo
We should stop pretending that punishing men without evidence is anything new
May 16
•
Janice Fiamengo
The Making and Un-Making of a Feminist Radical: My Story
Though I lived off the outrage-rush for years, I was, in the end, thoroughly sickened by feminism’s hypocrisy and hatefulness
May 9
•
Janice Fiamengo
When Feminism is Child Abuse
Feminist mothers’ (and some fathers’) words to their sons reveal insidious anti-male prejudice
May 1
•
Janice Fiamengo
April 2024
Women like J.K. Rowling Will Not Free Us from Gender Ideology
Only men of courage can do it, and it’s not clear they will
Apr 18
•
Janice Fiamengo
Feminists Lecture Men on How to Help Men
If only they could agree
Apr 6
•
Janice Fiamengo
Women say ‘Don’t Think About My Vagina!’
It's the last thing any man should be imagining, according to campaigners
Apr 1
•
Janice Fiamengo
March 2024
Can We Overcome Moral Polarization?
David Shackleton and Janice Fiamengo conclude their conversation about the psychology of advocacy
Mar 28
•
Janice Fiamengo
and
David Shackleton
Refusing the Victim Role
A Conversation between David Shackleton and Janice Fiamengo
Mar 24
•
Janice Fiamengo
and
David Shackleton
Why I Helped to Launch a Petition in Support of Professor Amy Wax
If you google the name of beleaguered academic Amy Wax of the University of Pennsylvania, you will find much outraged condemnation of her racism and…
Mar 23
•
Janice Fiamengo
