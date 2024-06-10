The Fiamengo File

Feminism and Female Psychopathology
A Conversation with Dr. Hannah Spier
  
Janice Fiamengo
66

May 2024

A Woman’s Baseless Story of Sexual Assault Puts an Innocent Man in Jail
While pundits look the other way
  
Janice Fiamengo
176
The Feminist Response to Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech Proves He Is Right
Especially about the need for masculine values and leadership
  
Janice Fiamengo
210
Male Guilt Before MeToo
We should stop pretending that punishing men without evidence is anything new
  
Janice Fiamengo
229
The Making and Un-Making of a Feminist Radical: My Story
Though I lived off the outrage-rush for years, I was, in the end, thoroughly sickened by feminism’s hypocrisy and hatefulness
  
Janice Fiamengo
257
When Feminism is Child Abuse
Feminist mothers’ (and some fathers’) words to their sons reveal insidious anti-male prejudice
  
Janice Fiamengo
220

April 2024

Women like J.K. Rowling Will Not Free Us from Gender Ideology
Only men of courage can do it, and it’s not clear they will
  
Janice Fiamengo
270
Feminists Lecture Men on How to Help Men
If only they could agree
  
Janice Fiamengo
127
Women say ‘Don’t Think About My Vagina!’
It's the last thing any man should be imagining, according to campaigners
  
Janice Fiamengo
97

March 2024

Can We Overcome Moral Polarization?
David Shackleton and Janice Fiamengo conclude their conversation about the psychology of advocacy
  
Janice Fiamengo
 and 
David Shackleton
136
Refusing the Victim Role
A Conversation between David Shackleton and Janice Fiamengo
  
Janice Fiamengo
 and 
David Shackleton
109
Why I Helped to Launch a Petition in Support of Professor Amy Wax
If you google the name of beleaguered academic Amy Wax of the University of Pennsylvania, you will find much outraged condemnation of her racism and…
  
Janice Fiamengo
104
